NEW DETAILS: ILM Director discusses security changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Security at Wilmington International Airport will soon be taken over by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Now, we’re learning more about what exactly that entails.

According to ILM Director Julie Wilsey, the current airport security are “Certified Law Enforcement Officers who perform all of the required law enforcement functions as well as requirements for TSAR 1542 to assist TSA and aviation security. They also provide physical security patrols and community policing with airport customers and tenants.”

Wilsey says seven full-time and two auxiliary officers will be affected by this change. She says since the news was announced, they have received multiple calls from airport, state and local departments who invited ILM’s current officers to apply for vacant positions.

The current officers will be employed until October 31, 2019. Airport Fire and Rescue will not be affected.

Wilsey says the change is not a result of budgetary issues or an effort to save money. She says: “For several years, ILM has struggled to recruit and retain enough certified LEOs to meet the growth of passengers, operations, and security responsibilities. The contract with the New Hanover Sheriff will cost $670,000 per year and is in line with the costs for the current employees.”

Wilsey made the recommendation to the Airport Authority, which will officially vote on the contract with the Sheriff’s Office at their meeting Wednesday, September 4.