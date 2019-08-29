Port City Pride kicks off with LGBTQ health care community forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City gets ready to celebrate Pride Weekend.

Local organizations are kicking off the weekend talking about the Medicaid advances for the LGBTQ community. They called the event “Rainbows, Doctors, Unicorns: Medicaid Advances LGBTQ Health”.

- Advertisement -

Members from SAGE Wilmington, the Frank Harr Foundation and the North Carolina Aids Action Network hosted the event.

One of the main speakers, Miller Russell, says the main focus was talking about LGBTQ health.

Russell says Medicaid supports so many people in the community and has come so far over the years.

“We are really on the horizon of a lot of opportunity,” Russell said. “Any time there are systems-level and policy-level changes, there is opportunity for growth and for things to get better. There’s also opportunity for things to get worse. We’re certainly better off now than we were 50 years ago and I’m proud to say that that’s true.”

Senator Harper Peterson and Representative Deb Butler also came out to show their support at the event.

There will be more events to come throughout the weekend.