SC men arrested for trafficking meth in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Two men from Charleston were arrested for distributing methamphetamine in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit say they arrested Neville Winston Singleton and Sean Tobias Thomas on Thursday morning. The two men face multiple drug trafficking charges.

According to a press release, the agents also found and seized more than three pounds of meth with a street value of $75,000.

Singleton and Thomas are both being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest is a result of a lengthy investigation with the help of ATF Wilmington and Wilmington Police Department.