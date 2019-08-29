Scammer calls NC police captain, captain posts it online

APEX, NC (CNN) — A police officer shared her recent experience with a phone scammer on social media as a warning for others.

A woman in North Carolina got a phone call from a man trying to scam her out of her personal information.

He claimed she was going to be arrested if she did not provide him with her social security number and bank account information. This was not just any woman. Ann Stephens is the captain of the Apex Police Department.

Stephens used her experience to show how to deal with phone scammers. When the man told Stephens she was facing charges and a sheriff’s deputy was on the way, she gave him the address for the police department.

Stephens had someone record the conversation. Then, she posted the video to the police department’s Facebook page.

Stephens wants to remind others, “don’t ever give out your information. And don’t verify information even if they have it.”