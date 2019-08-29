Senior living residents knitting hats for newborns

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Residents at a senior living community in Duplin County have found a creative way to exercise their fingers and minds in a way that also gives back to newborns across the Cape Fear.

Maria Iadonisi, who serves as the community’s activity director, introduced the idea of crocheting hats for newborns as an activity for residents in June. Little did she realize the residents would enjoy the activity as much as they did.

They originally started out making 30 hats and as other organizations found out what they were doing, requests came in from nearby hospitals across the Cape Fear.

Currently, the hats are distributed to newborns at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Vident Duplin and Sampson Regional.

“We are currently being asked for more than 200 hats a month,” Iadonisi said.

Sampson Regional also requested adult hats for cancer patients in which Dayspring residents quickly sprung into action to make.

“They [residents] want to do it all the time and we have them doing different things as well to keep them engaged,” said Dayspring of Wallace Director Angela Eckerd.

Depending on a resident’s skill level, it can take between five and eight hours to crochet a single hat. So far, reaction from the community has been overwhelming.

“Its nice to know that some people have done something for babies they will never meet,” Iadonisi said.

The Dayspring of Wallace residents may actually be the ones getting the most out of this experience.

“They are so happy and it just warms their hearts, especially when they see one of us go to the hospital to take them, they know the hats are going for a good cause,” Eckerd said.

The residents personalize each hat with a single button sewed, many of which are heart shaped.

Currently, about a dozen residents are involved in the hat-making initiative.

“Everyone is needed and can do something to help,” Iadonisi said. “We gather and laugh a lot.”

If you would like to help, Dayspring of Wallace will gladly accept donations of yard and heart-shaped buttons. They also welcome volunteers who are willing to assist with events and projects involving the facility’s residents.