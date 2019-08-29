UNCW Women’s Soccer wins home opener over Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Junior midfielder Audrey Harding recorded the first two-goal game of her college career to lead UNCW to its third win in a row, a 3-1 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Seahawks’ home opener at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.

The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 3-0-0 on the young season while the Chanticleers dipped to 0-3-0.

Harding gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute when she scored her first goal of the season off an assist from sophomore Kendall Augsburg .

Just under eight minutes into the second half, the Seahawks increased the lead to 2-0 as senior Dominique Martinez netted her first goal of the year off quick passes from freshman Emily Moxley and redshirt sophomore Morgan Nanni .

Coastal Carolina ended the Seahawks’ shutout bid with 5:56 remaining as senior forward Hannah Miller scored off a corner kick by freshman Megan Brouse. But, the Seahawks answered just over three minutes later when Harding tallied her second goal of the contest with an unassisted marker.

Junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider made two saves for the Seahawks, including a stop of a penalty kick by Miller in the 44th minute, as UNCW outshot the Chanticleers by a 20-5 margin.

Game Notes:

UNCW is off to a 3-0-0 start for the first time since 2004.

Harding is the second UNCW player to net a two-goal performance this season. Nanni had two goals in the Seahawks’ 3-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.

The Seahawks have scored three or more goals in back-to-back games for the first time since a streak of three straight contests from Aug. 26-Sept. 6, 2018.

UNCW has now won five consecutive contests against the Chanticleers and holds a commanding 10-1 advantage in the all-time series.

UNCW is 2-0-1 in its last three home matches, dating back to a 4-3 overtime victory against Towson last season.

Up Next: The Seahawks return to the road on Sunday, Sept. 1, with a 1 p.m. contest against former Colonial Athletic Association rival VCU.