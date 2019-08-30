Burgaw man pleads guilty to robbing Family Dollar in Atkinson

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County District Attorney’s Office says a Burgaw man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A Pender County judge sentenced Akeem McKoy, 22, to three to five years in prison.

District Attorney Ben David says McKoy and Jamal Whitmore robbed the Family Dollar in Atkinson for $480 with a shotgun.

The DA’s Office says Whitmore held the store employee at gunpoint while McKoy stole the money.

The two men ran but were later stopped when a store customer recognized them and reported them to detectives.

The DA’s Office says Whitmore pleaded guilty on May 30 to robbery with a dangerous weapon and was also sentenced to 3-5 months in prison.

Both men were reportedly first time offenders.