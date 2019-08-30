Campbell University student charged with threatening mass violence at school

BUIES CREEK, NC (WTVD) — A Campbell University student was arrested for directing threats toward the school on Thursday.

Willard McKiver was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and arrested by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Records show Willard is 19 years old and has a Durham address.

- Advertisement -

“This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody,” read a statement from Campbell. “Relevant Campbell staff are cooperating fully with this investigation.”

Click here to read more at WTVD.