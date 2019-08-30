Chadbourn man’s death investigated as homicide

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Authorities say a Chadbourn man died from an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. the Chadbourn Police Department and Klondyke-Chadbourn Fire and Rescue say they found William Anthony Nance, 35, in the Dessie Road home with gunshot wounds.

Officials say Nance was taken to the emergency room at Columbus Regional Healthcare.

According to a press release, despite all efforts Nance died shortly after.

Deputies have started an investigation and say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Jody Greene wants to remind the public to pay attention to what is going on around them and to call 911 if anything suspicious is seen.