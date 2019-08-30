Currie man pleads guilty to robbery with dangerous weapon

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Currie man pleaded guilty Friday to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A Pender County judge sentenced Jerome Minx, 46, to four to seven years in prison.

The DA’s Office says Minx and Matthew Horne broke into the victim’s home and robbed him at gun point. They stole cash and medication.

The two men ran, but were later stopped when the victim recognized and reported them to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The DA’s Office says the stolen gun was later found at Minx’s girlfriend’s home.

Horne’s next court date is September 30.