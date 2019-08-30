Fire Department accepting applications for academy

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Has it ever been your dream to become a firefighter? Good news. Wilmington Fire Department is starting their recruiting process for the upcoming academy.

The fire department is accepting applications from August 30 through September 15 for the next recruit academy.

The next WFD Recruit Academy is scheduled to begin January 2020.

To be eligible to join the upcoming class, you must meet the following requirements:

Must be U.S. Citizen

Must be 19 years or older

Must have High School Diploma or GED

Pass English Placement Test through CFCC

Have a valid driver’s license

To begin the process, you must submit an online application. Online applications can be completed here.

After the online application there will be several tests and interviews as well as background check.

To learn more about the process, click here.