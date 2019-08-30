Freeman Park open to permit holders and campers by reservation only during Labor Day weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Freeman Park will be open to annual permit holders and campers with reservations during the Labor Day Weekend, Friday through Monday.
The effects of tides and erosion still exist, and the northern areas of Freeman Park remain closed to all vehicular traffic. Intermittent closures could still be possible based on limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Advertisement -
Public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine when additional sections of the park can safely be opened, or if additional closures are required.
The following limitations apply:
- No vehicles are allowed past marked closures. Anyone driving past a designated closure will be issued a citation. Visitors of the park may still walk past closure points.
- No vehicle shall operate or park in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Lifeguards will only patrol areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.
- Intermittent closures are anticipated to occur due to limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Pending increased tidal surges may result in additional restrictions and closures.