Freeman Park open to permit holders and campers by reservation only during Labor Day weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Freeman Park will be open to annual permit holders and campers with reservations during the Labor Day Weekend, Friday through Monday.

The effects of tides and erosion still exist, and the northern areas of Freeman Park remain closed to all vehicular traffic. Intermittent closures could still be possible based on limited beach area and level of patron use.

Public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine when additional sections of the park can safely be opened, or if additional closures are required.

The following limitations apply: