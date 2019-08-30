Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency

RALEIGH (WCTI) — Governor Roy Cooper has declared a statewide state of emergency due to the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials say the statute went into effect on Friday and will support relief efforts for the storm.

Some state Department of Transportation regulations have been waived to prevent travel delays for emergency relief.

Attorney General Josh Stein says a price-gouging law is now in effect to limit businesses from charging too much during a time of crisis.

