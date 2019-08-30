Improvements coming to I-40 in Pender, Duplin counties

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 30 miles of Interstate 40 in Duplin and Pender counties will receive improvements.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, Barnhill Contracting Company was awarded the contract worth nearly $28 million this month.

- Advertisement -

The project will upgrade 29.5 miles of I-40 between the Sampson/ Duplin County line and west of U.S. 117 interchange in Pender County.

The upgrades include bridge and pavement rehabilitation, as well as drainage and guardrail repair and replacement. It also includes resurfacing of the Duplin County rest area near Warsaw.

Contract crews can begin construction as soon as late September and are expected to complete the project by June 2022.