Labor Day gas prices expected to be lower than last year

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s a busy weekend ahead as people hit the road for Labor Day.

Whether you’re coming into town or heading out, everyone is going to be filling up at the pumps.

Despite what you may think, one study shows gas prices are actually set to be lower than last year.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average gas price on Labor Day will likely be the third lowest in the last 10 years.

This is great news for travelers, especially ones like Kevin Donnelly.

Donnelly makes the trip from New York to Leland frequently and fills up several times each trip.

“Oh I love paying these prices,” Donnelly said. “These are great compared to New York. We’re about $2.79 or $2.80 up north right now, compared to here. So that’s a 40 cent difference and that’s a lot cheaper on a fill up.”

Donnelly was pretty impressed with prices, especially for a holiday weekend.

He says it only cost him around $27 to fill up.

According to Gas Buddy, the transition to cheaper gas in winter time is set to start in just about two weeks.