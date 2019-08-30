Laney girls win Compass Pointe Golf Tournament

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Mideastern Conference held another golf tournament on Thursday and it was the Laney Buccaneers coming out on top with the team title at the Compass Pointe Golf Course. Below are the top 10 individual and team results.

TEAM RESULTS:

1. Laney- 120

2. Topsail- 127

3. Hoggard- 139

4. South Brunswick- 166

5. Ashley- 174

6. West Brunswick- 191

7. New Hanover- 199

8. North Brunswick- 207

INDIVIDUALS RESULTS:

1. Grace Holcomb (Laney)- 37

T2. Sierra Cardi (Hoggard)- 40

T2. Reagan Creasy (Laney)- 40

4. Lindley Cox (Topsail)- 41

5. Ella Fogleman (Topsail)- 42

6. Haley Goldberg (Laney)- 43

7. Alyssa Fizer (Hoggard)- 44

8. Jessica Towsend (Topsail)- 44

9. Livey Tran (Ashley)- 47

10. Cassidy Lytch (South Brunswick)- 52