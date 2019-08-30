Leland receives grant to buy mobile radio communication system

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy Foundation has awarded the Town of Leland a $50,000 Powerful Communities grant for the purchase of a mobile radio communication system.

According to a news release, Leland is one of 65 organizations throughout North Carolina to collectively receive a portion of the more than $1.1 million in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program.

The $50,000 grant will fund a mobile communication system for the town that will serve as reliable back-up communication during hurricanes and other emergencies, as well as enhance public safety at large community events.

Leland said the need for a town-operated mobile communication system was identified last year during Hurricane Florence, when storm conditions impacted cellular service communication.

“The Town of Leland strives to provide proper safety measures and adequate equipment to allow all departments to effectively perform daily tasks and handle major events, such as hurricanes,” said Dawn Friedman, Deputy Finance Officer for the Town of Leland. “A Town-operated radio communication system will allow communication across Town, to Leland’s fire stations and back to Town Hall, regardless of the weather conditions.”

“Duke Energy stands with our communities as they recover from the devastation of recent storms, and we want to help them become more resilient to the impacts of future storms,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy.

The Foundation annually funds more than $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s 70-state service area.