Wilmington restaurant closes after 20 years of business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After almost 20 years in business, Tazy’s Burgers and Grill will close for good Saturday.

After 50 years in the restaurant business, Tazy’s Burgers and Grill Owner Brad Goodman is retiring.

- Advertisement -

The owners confirmed rumors of Facebook over the weekend, saying the restaurant will close Saturday.

In a post in the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners said they will miss everyone but are excited for this new season in their lives.

Customers like Bill Sanford are sad to see them go.

“I just can’t brag about them enough,”Sanford said. “It’s just sad to hear the news. Wonderful people great food. Now I have to find a new burger place.”

Tazy’s is on Oleander Drive behind Pizzetta’s Pizzeria in Wilmington.