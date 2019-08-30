Onslow Bay Boatworks moving to Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County boat manufacturer is expanding and they are moving the facility to Holly Ridge.

The owners of Onslow Bay Boatworks are expanding and moving the business from Hampstead to Holly Ridge.

The town of Holly Ridge has seen a couple of new businesses in the last year. Paradise Axe and Retro Arcade just opened last month. Hollands Shelter Creek moved their business from Burgaw to Holly Ridge last month after Florence forced the business to close.

Onslow Bay Boatworks Office Manager Jessica Hayes said they broke ground on the new facility Wednesday. She said the 50,000 square foot building will be off Highway 17 in the Camp Davis Industrial Park.

Hayes said the owner Brad Knight started the boat manufacturing business in 2005 with one other employee. She said they build about 25 boats a year right now.

Hayes said the new facility will be capable of building 50 boats a year and they hope to go from 20 employees to 50. Construction is expected to take a year.

Hayes said they are hiring. She said they work with The Cape Fear Boat Building School to find future employees.

Hayes said they will continue operating at the Hampstead location until the new facility opens.