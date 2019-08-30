Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Wilmington Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a hit-and-run suspect.

Police say the accident happened on the 2900 block of Market Street.

According to a Facebook post, the victim was rear-ended by a blue and black motorcycle. The accident caused about $2,000 in damage.

The post describes the suspect as a black male in his 20’s.

The victim told police that the suspect was thrown off of his motorcycle and had deep cuts to his arms.

Police say the victim also said while she was calling police the suspect told her not to before running off.

Anybody with information is asked to use Text-a-tip or contact Wilmington Police.