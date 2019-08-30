U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Wilmington bank robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of a Wilmington bank in July.

U.S. Marshals arrested John Howard Johnson, 64, in Tennessee on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Wilmington Police Department says Johnson was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of First Bank in downtown Wilmington in July.

Witnesses told police that Johnson walked into the bank around 9 a.m. July 23 and handed the teller a note demanding money and stating that he had a gun.

Police say Johnson was a suspect in multiple bank robberies across the Carolinas.

Related Article: Man accused of trying to abduct girl cleared of any wrongdoing

Johnson is charged with armed robbery.