Voluntary water restrictions lifted for Brunswick County Public Utilities customers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities officials announced that the stage one water conservation alert has been lifted for all of their customers.

The voluntary water conservation measures were taken by users to help avoid mandatory restrictions.

Officials says adjusting the irrigation schedules were helpful and that they encourage customers to continue the irrigation schedule.

The irrigation schedule included no irrigation on Mondays. Odd numbered homes should use irrigation systems on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. While even numbered houses use irrigation systems on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

