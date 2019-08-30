Wilmington man pleads guilty to kidnapping attempt and strangulation

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to attempt to commit second degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation on Friday in Pender County Superior Court.

Ryan Pennell, 27, faces up to more than two years behind bars for his crimes.

According to a press release, in July 2018, Pennell began to assault and choke his girlfriend because she was looking through his cell phone.

Officials say, when she tried to escape, he grabbed her and began to choke her again.

Authorities say when the victim was able to get away and call 911, Pennell ran away.

He was apprehended two days later.