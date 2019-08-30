WWAY 5th Quarter: August 30, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Non-conference play continued around the Cape Fear on Friday night in week two of the high school football season. Below are the final scores from August 30th.

FINAL SCORES:

West Brunswick 21 , Whiteville 0

West Bladen 14 , North Brunswick 54

East Bladen 16 , Clinton 43

Sandhills Titans 34 , West Columbus 28

Northwest Halifax 0 , East Columbus 34

Topsail 35 , Pender 0

J.H. Rose 28 , Laney 21

South Brunswick 24 , Midway 28

Northside-Jacksonville 49 , Ashley 12

Hoggard 13 , Scotland County 40

Union 20 , Heide Trask 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 36 , Southwest Onslow 7