WWAY 5th Quarter: August 30, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Non-conference play continued around the Cape Fear on Friday night in week two of the high school football season. Below are the final scores from August 30th.
FINAL SCORES:
West Brunswick 21 , Whiteville 0
West Bladen 14 , North Brunswick 54
East Bladen 16 , Clinton 43
Sandhills Titans 34 , West Columbus 28
Northwest Halifax 0 , East Columbus 34
Topsail 35 , Pender 0
J.H. Rose 28 , Laney 21
South Brunswick 24 , Midway 28
Northside-Jacksonville 49 , Ashley 12
Hoggard 13 , Scotland County 40
Union 20 , Heide Trask 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 36 , Southwest Onslow 7