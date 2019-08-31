Dangerous Dorian stirring up high rip currents for Labor Day weekend

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic Basin as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

The Saturday 5 p.m. forecast track continues to show Dorian as a major hurricane through the remainder of the Labor Day weekend and start to the upcoming week. Models are in better agreement in the short-term with Dorian directly impacting northwest portions of the Bahamas through late Monday. By Tuesday, the cone of uncertainty widens with signs of the storm weakening, while veering up along the southeast coast.

As Dorian draws closer to the Florida coast, high rip currents and dangerous surf are forecast at all coastal North Carolina beaches and coastal waters starting Sunday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service Wilmington reports there is a potential for flooding rain, storm surge, tornadoes and damaging winds, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest briefing suggests a 50 to 60% chance for tropical storm force winds along the coast starting Wednesday morning. But, the overall confidence in the impacts of Dorian across coastal North Carolina remains low as the storm is more than four days out in time with large uncertainty.

Dorian is the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.