Governor Cooper orders emergency measures for storm readiness, urges North Carolinians to prepare now for Dorian

RALEIGH (PRESS RELEASE)– By Executive Order today, Governor Roy Cooper lifted restrictions on transportation to ensure critical needs like fuel, medicine and water can get to those affected by Hurricane Dorian if it hits North Carolina. The Order also lifts restrictions on equipment needed to repair utilities and remove debris so those tools are easier to mobilize after the storm.

The new directive adds to Governor Cooper’s order, issued on Friday, to help North Carolina farmers harvest and transport crops quickly in advance of the storm. The State of Emergency orders also triggers the state’s anti-price gouging law.

The latest forecast track for Hurricane Dorian shows the Carolinas could be in the path of heavy rain and wind next week. Today Governor Cooper urged North Carolinians to pay close attention to this storm forecast, and make sure they are ready for its possible impacts expected by the middle of next week.

“Now is the time to prepare and take Dorian seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “This storm could cause serious damage and bring dangerous conditions to our state. I urge everyone to follow the forecast and listen to their local first responders.”

State emergency officials were preparing for Dorian Saturday by coordinating with FEMA, surrounding states and local governments so that personnel and equipment are ready to respond.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast puts the eye of the storm near Cape Fear and Wilmington on Thursday morning. The state, including inland areas, could begin feeling the storm’s winds and rains by mid-week, or as soon as Wednesday.

North Carolina residents across the state should be sure they:

Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources.

Review your personal emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials to support your family for several days.

Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets.

Make sure your insurance is up to date.

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org or download the free ReadyNC app, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information. Also, check to see if your local community offers an emergency alert service for its residents.

Follow @NCEmergency on Twitter and Facebook during September for daily tips you can use to become better prepared for emergencies and disasters.