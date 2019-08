CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) – Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting outside student apartments near the University of North Carolina Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 49 North Apartments, right off University City Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

Police said there was a party at one of the apartments and there was an argument outside when gunfire erupted.

Read more here.