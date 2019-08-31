Students face assault charges for incident at Laney football game

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (StarNews) — Three area students will likely face assault charges for a fight Friday night that sent another student to the hospital.
The incident occurred at Laney High School’s home football game Friday, when authorities say the three male students allegedly jumped a male student from Trask Middle School, according to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with what was believed to be a concussion, Brewer said. The victim’s current condition is unknown.
The three students will likely be charged with simple assault, unless the victim’s injuries are more severe than initially thought, Brewer said.