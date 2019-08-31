Transmitter problem affecting broadcast of WWAY ABC, WWAY CBS & Cape Fear CW

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A problem with WWAY’s transmitter is affecting the broadcast of WWAY ABC (channel 3.1), WWAY CBS (3.2) and The Cape Fear CW (3.3).

WWAY engineers are working on the problem that has caused the station’s off-air signal to go down. That means anyone trying to watch WWAY with an antenna will not be able to see the channels until the problem is fixed. At this time we do not have an estimate on when the signals will be back up.

We sincerely apologize for the problem and hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.

WWAY is scheduled to start broadcasting the three channel via a new transmitter Sept. 6. At that time viewers who use an antenna will need to rescan their channels to pick up the signals. Click here for more information.