American Airlines caps fares and waves baggage fees at ILM ahead of Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to a news release, American Airlines is capping fares and waiving fees for bags and in-cabin pets in areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. This includes Wilmington International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

American has added eight new coastal airports in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to its current travel alert, which includes capped fares and waived baggage fees. Airport operations have also been suspended at two airports in the Bahamas and three airports in Florida. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers.

American has capped fares at a maximum of $499 each way for Main Cabin, and $699 for premium cabins, on direct, single leg flights from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. These fares will apply for flights out of locations in Florida through Sept. 4 and the eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina locations through Sept. 6. These fares are available on aa.com.

American is also waiving fees for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to/from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.