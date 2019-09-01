Cape Fear area towns declare States of Emergency

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Dorian gets closer, some local towns are already taking precautionary measures.
Leaders from the town of Surf City have declared a state of emergency as of 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
Town leaders said they remain optimistic as a lot can change in the coming days, but they are continuing to prepare.
Mayor Pete Cowan also declared a state of emergency for Burgaw as of 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
Towns are continuing to urge people to prepare. We will update this list as time goes on.