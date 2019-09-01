Gov. Cooper discusses State of Emergency declaration

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to pay close attention to Hurricane Dorian, and make sure they are ready for its possible impacts expected by the middle of the week.

“North Carolina has endured flooding from two strong hurricanes in less than three years,” Gov. Cooper said. “Now is the time to prepare for Dorian. To the people of North Carolina, particularly those still recovering in the eastern part of our state, we are working hard to prepare and we are with you.”

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast puts the storm off the North Carolina coast on Thursday morning. The state would begin feeling the storm’s winds and rains on Wednesday.

State emergency officials are preparing for Dorian by coordinating with FEMA, surrounding states and local governments so that personnel and equipment are ready to respond.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry explained that the state has water rescue teams, sheltering teams, supplies and many other resources staged and ready for the storm.

Governor Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties, which allows state resources to be mobilized and lets the state and local governments seek federal aid. He also signed two transportation waivers, one so that relief supplies and utility vehicles can move within the state, and another to help North Carolina farmers harvest and transport crops and livestock quickly.

To prepare, residents should be sure they:

Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources,

Know your evacuation routes and review your emergency plan,

Stock an emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials to support your family for several days

Make sure your insurance is up to date.

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org or download the free ReadyNC app, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information.