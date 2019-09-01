Maritime Museum at Southport closes ahead of storm

SOUTHPORT — The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport will remain closed until further notice to allow staff to prepare the site in advance of Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.

The museum, which is closed on Mondays as part of its regular schedule, will not open to the public on Tuesday. However, staff will be on-site getting the museum prepared for potential impacts related to Hurricane Dorian. Since tropical storm-force winds are currently forecast for the region as early as Wednesday with the storm passing through on Thursday, the museum will remain closed until further notice.

Changes to the schedule and additional updates will be posted on the museum’s website and its Facebook page.