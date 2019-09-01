People make early storm preparations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Luckily there’s still time left to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. People in our area are already getting ready.

Shoppers are clearing shelves and it’s only Sunday.

Many people tell us they’re not playing this year. They’re starting now, with their storm preparations.

For many, this hurricane season brings about a sense of fear.

Piggly Wiggly customer, Garrett Williams says, “I know it’s gonna be hard time coming. This is the first hurricane of the season, and so I just hope that everybody can stick together and be there for the community.”

Several people who were impacted by Hurricane Florence last year say they’d prefer to not even think about the damage this storm could cause.

“I just wanna make sure we’re prepared, and we definitely weren’t last year as a community,” Williams said.

Piggly Wiggly manager, Robert Dorsch says he notices more people coming in to clear the shelves.

“The time to prepare is definitely right now,” Dorsch said.

And with food, comes a need for home supplies. Lowe’s Home Improvement assistant store manager, Ryan Chitwood tells us aisles are already being cleared.

“Generators are what everybody’s asking for. We’ve got a line of about 30 people right now,” Chitwood said.

Both store managers say they’ve already placed orders for more shipments. Food and generators are expected to arrive this week before the storm.