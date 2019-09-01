State Board of Elections recommends voting early due to weather

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Dorian approaches, the State Board of Elections encourages those eligible to vote in September 10 contests to consider casting their ballot during the One-Stop early voting period, which ends Friday.

Elections are under way in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th congressional districts, as well as municipal elections in Charlotte in Mecklenburg County. The 3rd Congressional District includes most of the eastern coast of North Carolina, which stands to be most affected by the storm. The 9th District includes parts of southeastern North Carolina.

“We encourage everyone eligible to vote in the September contests to add a visit to an early voting site to your hurricane preparation checklist and cast their ballot while conditions are safe,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We do not want Dorian to put a damper on turnout for these important elections.”

During the early voting period, voters may cast their ballots in person at any One-Stop location in their county. Early voting locations and schedules for all September 10 elections are available here. Most early voting locations are closed for Labor Day, but they are open Tuesday through Friday of this week.