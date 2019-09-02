BCSO: Man charged, set home on fire with woman inside

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Oak Island man is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting a home on fire.

According to an arrest warrant, 30-year-old Edward Craig Chamberlain Jr. is accused of setting a Bolivia home on fire Sunday off of Jake Drive.

- Advertisement -

A woman was reportedly inside the home.

Chamberlain was arrested Sunday for first degree arson and attempted first degree murder.

According to the Brunswick County Detention Center’s records, Chamberlain is being held under a $1.5 million secured bond.