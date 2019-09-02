Busy gas stations ahead of Dorian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — As the Carolina coast prepares for Dorian, residents are gearing up.

Gas stations are already busy with people stocking up.

With the chance of strong winds knocking out power, some say they need to have enough gas to keep their generator running for an extended period of time.

After watching what happened in the Bahamas this weekend, Lakeisha Henry says she’s afraid of losing her home and her family is taking steps to be proactive unlike last year.

“The exit and the entrance to our place were flooded in all directions, so, when we had to get gas for Hurricane Florence came, my husband had to park on one side of the water and someone else was on the other side of the water and they had to transfer gas cans back and forth for us to get gas,” Henry said.

Henry says she filled 3 cans, all her vehicles, 2 propane tanks and has bags of charcoal.