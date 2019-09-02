Hospital vote postponed, New Hanover activating Emergency Operations Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, New Hanover County will activate the Emergency Operations Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

County employees, public safety officials, and community partners work together in the EOC to ensure the community is provided with the most up-to-date information, resources are organized quickly, and safety measures and precautions are coordinated throughout the county.

COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED

In order to staff the EOC and prepare for potential storm impacts, New Hanover County Government offices and services will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and will remain closed until further notice, including: New Hanover County Libraries, Senior Resource Center, Airlie Gardens, Arboretum, Cape Fear Museum, and New Hanover County Parks.

New Hanover County’s Landfill will be open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and then closed until further notice.

In addition, the Board of Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for September 3 and the Planning Board meeting scheduled for September 5 have been canceled. All county events for the remainder of the week, including the Airlie Gardens concert on Friday, September 6, have also been canceled.

STATE OF EMERGENCY BEGINNING TUESDAY

Based on the current forecast track and anticipated impacts, New Hanover County plans to declare a State of Emergency on Tuesday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

A State of Emergency declaration will provide the county with additional powers, and expedites the mobilization of emergency management resources that may be necessary to rescue, evacuate, shelter and provide essential commodities to our community.

SHELTERS & EVACUATIONS

Information regarding evacuation orders for New Hanover County can be expected on Tuesday, based on the projected path and timeline of Hurricane Dorian impacting our area early Thursday morning. In addition, shelters are being coordinated now and will likely be open on Wednesday morning. That specific information will be shared with the public through a news release, on the county’s social media channels, and also posted at EmergencyNHC.com.

PUBLIC QUESTIONS

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., the public information hotline will be established to take calls from residents and visitors of New Hanover County. The hotline will be available 24 hours a day and can be reached at (910) 798-6800, with Spanish speakers available. Please use 911 only for true emergencies, and this hotline for all questions.