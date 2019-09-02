Hundreds lose power due to broken cross-arm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Dispatch says crews responded to the intersection of Eastwood Road and Bay Branch Circle, officials say a spark from a power line started a brush fire Monday Evening.

Duke Energy Lineman Chris Delia told us a cross-arm on a pole broke which caused the power outage.

The power outage affected more than a thousand customers including nearby homes, businesses and traffic lights.

According to duke energy’s power outage map the power has been restored.