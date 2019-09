WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for the entire state of North Carolina Saturday in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

The village of Bald Head Island has also declared a state of emergency. The village has issued a voluntary evacuation, which orders all non-residents to evacuate the island immediately. That evacuation order became effective at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

The ferry will continue to operate as long as the weather permits.