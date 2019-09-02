Jonas Brothers surprise teen fan in hospital

HERSHEY, PA (CNN) — If you’re a sucker for a heartwarming surprise, you’ll love this.
Before their concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the Jonas Brothers made a pit stop Saturday to reward a special fan.
Lily Jordan, 16, had jokingly invited the band to come visit her at Penn State Children’s Hospital, where she’s receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
“I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” Lily wrote with a selfie on Instagram. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room number.”
View this post on Instagram
A gal can dream! #lilyseesthejonasbrotherschallenge2019 #survivingandthriving #thesunwillriseandwewilltryagain PS the amount of love and support I started feeling as soon as I posted this on my story made my heart so full and warm it’s all because of you guys so thanks because y’all are the best ever 💖💖
- Advertisement -