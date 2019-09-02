Jonas Brothers surprise teen fan in hospital

By
WWAY News
-
0
The Jonas Brothers surprise Lily Jordan. (Photo: CNN)

HERSHEY, PA (CNN) — If you’re a sucker for a heartwarming surprise, you’ll love this.

Before their concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the Jonas Brothers made a pit stop Saturday to reward a special fan.
Lily Jordan, 16, had jokingly invited the band to come visit her at Penn State Children’s Hospital, where she’s receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
“I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” Lily wrote with a selfie on Instagram. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room number.”

- Advertisement -

Click here to read more at CNN.

You Might Also Like