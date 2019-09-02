Police search for man wanted for secret peeping

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified a man wanted for reportedly secret peeping at an area shopping center.

This comes after the police department said they received multiple tips from the public.

37-year-old Steven Ralph Woo allegedly took an up-skirt photograph of a woman at a shop in the Hanover Center last month.

WPD says Woo faces charges including felony secret peeping and possessing a photographic image obtained through secret peeping.

If you know where Woo is, contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.