Remember to include pets in emergency plans

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The ASPCA is urging pet owners include their animals in emergency plans as Hurricane Dorian makes its way closer to the east coast.

Remember to never leave your pets behind or tether them a to pole. This can prevent them from escaping high waters and getting to safer areas.

If possible choose a designated caregiver, such as a friend or relative who lives outside of the evacuation zone.

Also make sure all your pets are wearing ID tags and are up to date with their microchip registration.

You can also create a portable pet emergency kit that includes medical records, bowls, water, food, and pet medications.

For more information on disaster preparedness, click here.