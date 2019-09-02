SC evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Dorian, shelters to open

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered evacuations for Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties starting at noon on Monday.

McMaster has also closed all schools and government offices for Horry and Georgetown counties starting Tuesday morning.

Other counties including Colleton (Zone A & B), Beaufort (Zone A), Jasper (Zone A), Charleston (Zone A, B & C), Dorchester (Zone D) and Berkeley (Zone B & G) are also ordered to evacuate on Monday at noon.

Lane reversals are also beginning in the S.C. Lowcountry on Monday per the Governor’s orders. The reversal will begin at noon Monday for Interstate 26 West from Charleston to Columbia.

