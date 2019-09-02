Those still living in Florence FEMA trailers now bracing for Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Dorian edges closer to the United States, many in our area are preparing, including those still living in temporary housing from Hurricane Florence.

Most of these are campers, not meant to be used as primary residences. Many of them are on blocks or jack stands, meaning potential dangers in high winds for those inside.

One of these people is Chadwick Roberts, a professor at UNCW.

“While I don’t have a house anymore, I think about all the other people that might have to learn firsthand what the impact of this can be,” Roberts said.

Nearly a year ago, Roberts was riding out Hurricane Florence in his Wilmington home when a tree came through his roof, narrowly missing him.

“I think a lot of us that went through this a year ago and had such a horrible impact are just… on one hand, you’re kind of hardened against it, and then on the other hand, it’s traumatic, and if you’ve already seen the worst case scenario, you know exactly what a storm like that can do,” Roberts said.

Roberts is still living in a FEMA trailer while he navigates loan programs and insurance protocol to have his home rebuilt. Now he is faced with another potential disaster.

“It isn’t bolted down in any way, it’s just sitting on cinder blocks,” Roberts said. “So I won’t be here.”

Up in Burgaw, the Whitestocking community is also still feeling the effects of Florence. Many people are still living in campers, and neighbors tell WWAY it’s been a struggle.

“In Florence, we lost the whole house, everything was gone,” said Whitestocking resident Demond Moore. “We’re in the middle of fixing it back now. As you can see, we’re dirty, we’re down here working, now here come another storm.”

Demond and his wife Latrelia have been working to rebuild their house for nearly a year in addition to working full time. Now facing Hurricane Dorian, they’re just hopeful their community does not flood again.

“We’re in the FEMA trailer, and more than likely, they’re going to make us move up out of here again,” Demond Moore said. “And here we go rumbling and searching for somewhere else to go. I’m tired of it.”

Some of those we spoke to still living in trailers did not want to speak on camera, but almost all said they had plans to evacuate or stay somewhere else during the storm.