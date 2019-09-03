Carolina Beach residents fill sandbags ahead of storm

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — People across the Carolina coast are not taking any chances with Hurricane Dorian. People have been gearing up and getting ready.

Mike Chappell Park in Carolina Beach was busy with residents getting their hands dirty filling sandbags.

Some say the poor drainage following Hurricane Florence encouraged them to take extra precaution this time around.



Mary Jane Wisneski says last year she lost her 80-year-old Electrolux vacuum cleaner, among other sentimental items.

“This was my first hurricane, Florence, so I wasn’t aware of what could happen” Wisneski said. “Now, the town has cleaned out all the drains so possibly these sandbags won’t be needed, but for now they’ll come in handy.”

She says she left during Florence but plans to ride this one out in hopes the damages won’t be as bad.

Whiteville is also offering sand bags for residents.