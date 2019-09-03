Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posts emotional message to Kevin Hart after car accident

(CBS) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an emotional show of support for fellow actor Kevin Hart on Instagram, after the comedian suffered “major back injuries” in a car accident early Sunday morning in California, the state’s Highway Patrol confirmed. Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ her husband would “be just fine” in a video captured Monday by the outlet.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother,” Johnson wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.” The actor posted a silly photo of the pair riding on camels from what appears to be their upcoming film “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

The stars appeared together in the buddy action comedy “Central Intelligence” in 2016 and have since starred in 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Hart even appeared briefly in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which was released in August and starred Johnson.

Johnson wasn’t the only celebrity to send positive messages Hart’s way on social media.

“I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles,” wrote Bryan Cranston on Instagram. “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother.” Hart and Cranston starred in the drama “The Upside” together.

Actor Terry Crews tweeted “Get well soon, brother” Sunday afternoon. “Sending my prayers up for Kevin Hart who was recently in a car accident,” tweeted Reverend Al Sharpton on Monday.

Busta Rhymes tweeted, “Prayers up for one of the most incredible people I know. Our good brother, incredible @kevinhart4real wishing you a very successful speedy recovery family.”

Sending my prayers up for Kevin Hart who was recently in a car accident 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/246hpqN2fI — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 2, 2019

A man identified as Jared Black was driving both Hart and passenger Rebecca Broxterman in the star’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas when the accident occurred.

Black was turning from a road in the city when he lost control of the vehicle — sending it off the street and tumbling down an embankment, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car, but Hart was able to leave the scene of the crash and get medical attention at his nearby home. He and the driver were then transported to nearby hospitals.

Both Hart and the driver suffered major back injuries, the California Highway Patrol said. Broxterman told authorities she was in pain but sought out her “own aid,” according to the CHP report of the collision. The report listed her injuries as “minor.”

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the early morning collision, CBS L.A. reports.

A representative for the comedian has not responded to a request for comment.