SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Dorian tracks toward the Carolinas, shelters plan to open for the public to seek shelter during the storm.

Pender County officials are set to open three shelters: MalpassĀ Corner Elementary, Topsail Elementary School and Cape Fear Middle School.

Cape Fear Middle School is a pet-friendly shelter and will serve special needs. All shelters will open Wednesday, Sept. 4. at 2 p.m.

This article will be updated.