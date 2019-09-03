Lane closures planned on Hampstead road for at least 2 months

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will start a project soon on a Hampstead road that will lead to permanent lane closures for at least two months.

NCDOT will have permanent single lane closures (alternating both directions) on SR 1569 (Hoover Road) off US 17 in Hampstead in Pender County beginning Monday, September 9 through Friday, November 22.

The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting to install a new storm drain system.