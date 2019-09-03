Ocean Isle Beach declares state of emergency and voluntary evacuation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has declared a state of emergency and a voluntary evacuation effective Tuesday morning in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

In the event that the tract of Hurricane Dorian shifts or conditions intensify, then a mandatory evacuation may be required.

The Odell Williamson Bridge will be closed to traffic should sustained wind speeds reach 50mph or greater. The bridge would reopen when conditions subside and passage is deemed safe.